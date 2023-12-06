OhioHealth opens $178M hospital

Columbus-based OhioHealth has opened the doors to its 15th hospital, OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital.

The $178 million, 230,000-square-foot hospital features 96 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, labor and delivery with a special care nursery, a 20-bay infusion clinic, and a 12-bed intensive care/acuity adaptable unit, according to a Dec. 6 OhioHealth release.

Additional hospital services include sports medicine, cancer care, primary care, surgery, stroke care, pharmacy, imaging, lab services and more. Over 500 jobs have been generated as a result of the hospital's opening.

Pickerington Methodist will also be the first Central Ohio hospital offering new smart room technology that aims to simplify communication for patients, care teams, family and friends, the release shared. The technology features in-room video capabilities, tailored digital patient education, a digital meal ordering platform and real-time patient information access.

"Since opening in 2015, the OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus has proudly served the community and its healthcare needs," Kevin Lutz, DPM, president of Pickerington Methodist, said in the release. "Now, with the opening of the hospital, we're thrilled to expand our already robust services with new capabilities that will save and improve the lives of our patients."