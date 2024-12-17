Ohio hospital cites processing issue in payroll delay

East Ohio Regional Hospital, a 140-bed facility located in Martins Ferry, said employees have received compensation after payroll was delayed due to a processing issue, according to multiple local media reports.

The hospital said more than 400 hospital employees were paid in full Dec. 16, and it has made changes to its payroll process, WTRF reported.

Chief Medical Officer David Shaffer, MD, told WTOV the hospital released funds to its payroll administrative company, Paylocity, the morning of Dec. 13. However, Paylocity later informed the hospital that payroll processing was delayed.

Some employees were paid over the weekend, and, as of Dec. 16, all employees had received full compensation, according to hospital officials.

"The moment we were informed of the issue, we communicated to our employees immediately to inform them we were working on it, and to let them know if they needed assistance over the weekend, it was available," Julie Ross, interim COO, said in a statement shared with local media outlets. "We've apologized to our employees, and we've assured them we have made the necessary changes."

The recent payroll issue follows a separate payroll delay in August. Hospital leaders said at the time that the August delay was due to Unified Bank failing to process the hospital's wire to Paylocity on time. Unified Bank acknowledged the one-time delay in processing a wire transfer request from the hospital on Aug. 23.



Becker's reached out to the hospital and will update the piece if a comment is received.