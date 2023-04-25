NYU Langone registers $553.4M operating income in last 2 years

New York City-based NYU Langone Hospitals has reported operating income of $299.7 million for the six months ended Feb. 28, according to an April 24 filing. That compares with $253.7 million for the same period in 2022.

NYU Langone Hospitals provides approximately 68 percent of the overall NYU Langone Health system revenues, which totaled $5.9 billion in the six-month period.

Expenses in the period for the hospital system increased by $420.1 million, or 12.7 percent, while days of cash on hand declined to 131 versus 154 year on year.

NYU Langone consists of five acute care hospitals in the city as well as over 350 sites of care in the area.

The system's outlook was revised to positive from stable March 16 amid a "very good operating performance."