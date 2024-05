Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is looking to build a 26-bed, cancer-focused hospital.

The health system will apply to build the hospital in Buncombe County, according to an April 30 news release from Novant; the new facility would be called the Novant Health Asheville Medical Center.

Additionally, the hospital, built on 24 acres, would blend the knowledge of local physicians with the resources available at Novant Health's Cancer Institute, according to the health system.