Norton Healthcare expanding financial assistance program

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is expanding its financial assistance program to those with a household income equal to or less than 350 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Individuals can also now apply in advance to participate in the expanded financial program, according to a Feb. 2 news release shared with Becker's. Both changes are effective immediately.

"By providing this proactive approach to our financial assistance program, families across the region can put their health first without the burden of worrying about the financial aspects at the point of care," Norton President and CEO Russell Cox said in the release.

Previously, the six-hospital system's financial assistance program was available to those with a household income equal to or less than 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, according to the release. Under the expansion, a family of four with a combined household income of up to $105,000 could be eligible for financial assistance.