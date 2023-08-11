Norton Healthcare contract labor down 74% as other wages jump

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare reported a significant reduction in its contract labor expenses during the second quarter even as its overall expenses increased.

The six-hospital system, which reported operating income of $45.2 million in the period, saw overall expenses rise 8.6 percent to total $879.5 million. While contact labor was down 74 percent to total $6.8 million, salaries and wages rose 15.8 percent over the same period last year to $412.3 million.

Drugs and other supply costs also increased.

Norton Healthcare reported revenue of $924.8 million for the quarter and $1.9 billion for the first six months of the year.