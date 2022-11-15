Northwell hospital receives $1M for new lobby, visitor lounge

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., has received $1 million to help build a new lobby and visitor lounge on its campus.

The donation was made posthumously by local philanthropist David Swope. The lobby and lounge, located on the hospital's third floor, will be named in his honor, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Swope served on the hospital's board of trustees. His father was a founding board member.

The new area will serve patients in a new private wing, the endoscopy unit and operating rooms in the surgical pavilion.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Nov. 9.