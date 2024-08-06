Northern Light Health to shutter another facility

Northern Light Health will close its internal medicine facility in Dexter, Maine, on Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the health system confirmed to Becker's.

"The building no longer meets our standards for a patient care facility, and we cannot provide the experience that our patients deserve in this space," the health system said in a statement. "For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our Internal Medicine, Dexter resources into our other regional health centers in the coming months."

Affected clinicians and staff will be offered positions at nearby Northern Light locations. The system said it operates four practices within 15 miles and seven practices within 25 miles of the Dexter facility.

The news comes shortly after the health system announced plans to close its primary care practice in Southwest Harbor on Aug. 30. The practice will relocate and combine with a larger primary care practice in Ellsworth, Maine. The system also shuttered its primary care practice in Orono, Maine, on Jan. 1, according to Bangor Daily News.

Northern Light Health is a 10-hospital system that includes more than 1,000 physicians and 125 locations, according to its website.