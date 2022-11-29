North Texas hospitals have a $38.4B economic impact, study finds

A Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council study found that healthcare has a $38.4 billion economic impact on the region, D Magazine reported Nov. 28.

The figure represents a 25 percent increase over the $30.7 billion impact assessed in 2017, the report said, despite a shaky financial outlook for much of the industry.

The DFWHC member institutions represented 372,988 jobs while providing $26.1 billion in labor income, $6.4 billion in federal, state and local taxes, and $5.9 billion in retail sales, the report said. The study measured economic impact by accounting for the business transactions of all industries within a given area.