Nonprofit hospitals in these 10 states report lowest expenses per inpatient day

The average adjusted expenses per inpatient day for nonprofit hospitals in the U.S. was $2,738 in 2019. In three states, those expenses were more than $1,000 lower.

Below are the 10 states where nonprofit hospitals reported the lowest adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2019, according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.

These figures, which are based on information from the 2019 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for U.S. community hospitals, defined as nonfederal short-term general and other hospitals whose facilities and services are available to the public. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

1. Mississippi: $1,234

2. South Dakota: $1,548

3. Iowa: $1,553

4. Arkansas: $1,780

5. Alabama: $1,781

6. North Dakota: $1,850

7. Montana: $1,851

8. West Virginia: $1,973

9. Virginia: $2,033

10. Kentucky: $2,065