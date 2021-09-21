Nomi Health, RIP Medical Debt eliminate $225M in patient medical debt

Healthcare services provider Nomi Health wiped out more than $225 million in medical debt via a partnership with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, the company said Sept. 21.

For every $100 donation, RIP Medical Debt forgives $10,000 in medical debt. The nonprofit limits its debt purchases to people who earn less than twice the poverty level, have out-of-pocket medical expenses that total more than 5 percent of their income or face bankruptcy.

Nomi Health donated nearly $2 million to RIP Medical Debt, which was used to relieve the medical debt of more than 176,000 Americans in Utah, Florida, Colorado and Nebraska.

More than $118 million was forgiven in Florida; more than $100 million was forgiven in Utah; more than $5 million was forgiven in Colorado; and nearly ​​$75,000 was forgiven in Nebraska. The donation allowed RIP Medical Debt to abolish its entire state portfolios for Colorado and Nebraska.

Nomi Health's donation was the largest corporate gift RIP Medical Debt has received since its founding in 2014.