NIH rewards Penn State $25M for medical research, collaboration

The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health, gifted Penn State more than $25 million for clinical and translational research and more collaboration within the organization and the community.

This is a renewed funding of Penn State's Clinical and Translational Science Award. University Park, Pa.-based Penn State is one of 64 facilities funded through the program and is one of the only ones to serve mostly rural communities.

Much of the research will go toward understanding health disparities and the role of social and economic factors in health. The program will also allow scientists of different specialties to develop strong collaborations.

"As one of the only CTSA programs with a rural focus, Penn State is positioned to expand its commitment and dedication to our rural Pennsylvania communities," said Lawrence Sinoway, MD, director of the Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute. "The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on health disparities, in general. Our rural communities were hit exceptionally hard, due to a lack of testing and vaccinations. Renewal of our award will reinforce and extend Penn State's ongoing health research, including reducing health disparities — one primary focus of our institute's broad efforts."