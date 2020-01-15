New York safety-net hospital getting consultant to avoid 'fiscal crisis'

A New York finance board plans to hire a consultant to improve the financial health of East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center, according to Newsday.

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a state board that manages Nassau County's finances, issued a request for proposals for a hospital or healthcare turnaround consultant to help the safety-net hospital avoid a "potential fiscal crisis."

The East Meadow hospital has struggled with operating deficits in the last couple of years, posting a $46.6 million operating deficit in 2018 and a $25.7 million deficit in 2017. The hospital has about $188 million in debt.

According to the request for proposals, the consultant could make major changes to the hospital, including acquiring or shedding fixed assets or facilities. The consultant could also be allowed to make personnel changes or find cost-saving opportunities in clinical and operational areas.

More articles on healthcare finance:

20 employees furloughed at bankrupt West Virginia hospital

Advocate Aurora Health moves to double revenue in 5 years

Tenet on track to meet $450M cost-cutting goal this year, CEO says



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.