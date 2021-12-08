New York's pause on elective procedures will hurt hospitals' finances, healthcare group says

A healthcare group serving more than 40 hospitals and health systems in New York is questioning a state-imposed halt on nonurgent elective procedures at 32 facilities amid a COVID-19 surge, according to the Press-Republican.

Gary Fitzgerald, president of the Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, specifically expressed concerns that the pause will only add to the financial burden the facilities are already experiencing. He said hospitals all over upstate New York have seen negative margins for the last three quarters this year.

New York officials announced Dec. 6 that the state will require 32 hospitals with limited capacity to halt nonurgent elective procedures as COVID-19 cases increase in the state. The state defined limited capacity as below 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the health department based on regional and healthcare utilization factors.

Health department officials issued determinations at the hospitals, which apply to procedures scheduled to occur on or after Dec. 9.

Mr. Fitzgerald argued that pausing nonemergent procedures won't in all situations allow more healthcare workers to help with COVID-19 and intensive care.

"We have pointed out [to state officials] that the staff that do elective procedures are not necessarily staff that can go into an OR or an ER or even a hospital floor," Mr. Fitzgerald said.

"They are doing different things, and so it takes time to train them. This is just not going to have a huge positive impact on those hospitals."

Despite the new order possibly creating more financial burden, Mr. Fitzgerald said he prefers the latest, more targeted order to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's broader approach last year.