New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill prohibiting healthcare providers from placing home liens on a person's primary residence or garnishing wages to collect on medical debt.

More than 50,000 New Yorkers have been sued for medical debt over the past five years, according to a Nov. 23 news release from the governor's office.

The law is aimed at preventing housing instability and other devastating financial consequences to vulnerable New Yorkers, according to the release.