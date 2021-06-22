New Jersey investor files to reopen Illinois hospital shuttered by Pipeline

A New Jersey private investment company is seeking approval to reopen an Illinois hospital that was shuttered by Pipeline Health, according to a June 21 report in the Forest Park Review.

In February 2019, Pipeline Health, a Los Angeles-based privately held hospital ownership and management company, said it would close Westlake Hospital just weeks after purchasing the facility from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. The hospital closed in August 2019.

Now, a new entity run by New Jersey-based Cedar Care Holdings wants to buy Melrose Park, Ill.-based Westlake Hospital and reopen it. The entity, Woodlake Pacific Holdings, would reopen Westlake as Woodlake Specialty Hospital.

If approved, the new Woodlake Specialty Hospital would include the same number of beds that Westlake had: 230. The investor plans to spend $43.4 million to acquire and renovate the hospital, according to the Forest Park Review. The hospital would be completed in December 2022 and employ up to 600 people, according to the report.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board held a public hearing June 15 to discuss Woodlake's application, according to the Forest Park Review. The proposal requires state approval, which is still pending.