MUSC Health CFO's attention on inflation, supply chain issues, work fatigue

Lisa Goodlett, CFO of Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health, discussed inflation problems, budget planning and digital transformation on a recent episode of "Becker's Healthcare Podcast."

Question: From your vantage point as CFO, what are some of the trends that you're following most closely in healthcare today?

Lisa Goodlett: Right now, I'm giving a lot of attention to inflation. Obviously, the news today with the activities between Russia and the Ukraine are disappointing, and that's going to put more stress on our resources. Not only the supply chain, but just coming out of the impacts of COVID, so really economic and inflationary pressures. We will have to find ways to replenish all the COVID funds that have flown through the federal and state level. So there are going to be challenges when our reimbursement stream has really been somewhat steady over the past eight or 10 years. … No. 2 on our list is really work fatigue and finding that right balance between, how do we have a remote working staff?