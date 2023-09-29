MultiCare outlook revised to negative as operating pressures continue

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare's default rating remains at "A+" but weak operating performance has seen its outlook revised to negative, Fitch said Sept. 29.

The 12-hospital system recorded a loss of just over $145 million for the first half of the year, a "very modest" performance but one that did improve on the same period in 2022. Still, such recovery was below expectations, Fitch said.

"The negative outlook reflects operating margins in interim [fiscal year 2023] that, while improved markedly over interim [fiscal year 2022], continue to be considerably compressed and have not rebounded to levels expected when Fitch downgraded the system in fall 2022," according to the note.

Positive factors going forward include a track record of MultiCare generating strong operating metrics and solid market share, Fitch said.

"Of note, despite continued operating losses, MultiCare continues to record volume gains," it added.