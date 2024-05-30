Montana system cuts services, reduces workforce by 9%

Billings, Mont.-based RiverStone Health is closing two facilities, reducing other services and cutting nearly 9% of its workforce, KFF Health News reported May 30.

The hospital is shuttering an inpatient hospice facility, closing a center for patients managing high blood pressure, reducing the clinic's behavioral healthcare team, removing a nurse who worked within rural schools and reducing the number of staff focused on serving patients without housing. Among the staff layoffs are several senior leadership and management roles, according to a May 10 system news release.

The cuts come after a $3 million loss in Medicaid revenue this fiscal year. Rising costs and lower-than-expected patient volumes for primary care services have been exacerbated by the Medicaid redetermination process that began in April, the release said.

"That has just put us in a hole that we could not overcome," RiverStone Health CEO Jon Forte told KFF Health News.