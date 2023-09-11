MLB All-Star helps eliminate $10M of patient debt in Colorado

Colorado Rockies great Todd Helton has helped eliminate $10 million of medical debt through a partnership with New York City-based RIP Medical Debt.

Mr. Helton, who retired from playing in 2013, joined forces with philanthropist and friend Ryan Jumonville to wipe out the debt for some Colorado patients, which will begin late September.

RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit national charity that raises funds from donors and uses those funds to acquire and abolish medical debt for individuals in financial need. Over $10 billion of medical debt has been abolished since 2014, helping more than 6.5 million people.

"Medical debt prevents people from seeking further care and is a social determinant of health meaning having debt undermines one’s wellness," Allison Sesso, CEO and president, said in a statement.

Mr. Helton had his jersey retired in 2014, the first player in Colorado Rockies franchise history to receive such an honor.