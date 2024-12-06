Mississippi wound care clinic to close

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital will close its Wound Care Center, effective Jan. 2, according to a letter to patients and referring providers, which was shared with Becker's.

The hospital attributed the move to the unexpected death of Raymond Girnys, MD, and the cancellation of its contract with Wound Management Specialists.

"WMS has been supplying professional services to GLH's patients, and GLH has been providing dressing changes and other services based on orders from WMS providers," Wilson Gaillard, director of the Wound Care Center, wrote in the letter.

Mr. Gaillard added that WMS is relocating services to its freestanding clinic in Greenwood, and with this relocation, GLH will no longer have the capability to write new orders for patients' wound care.

"GLH has explored other options to continue its wound care services, including partnering with other providers, but has been unable to find a financially viable alternative," he said.

Although the WCC is closing, Kendrix Evans, MD, will provide surgical wound services at the hospital, according to the letter.

Greenwood Leflore Hospital is publicly owned by the City of Greenwood and Leflore County.