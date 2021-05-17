Michigan hospital outsources billing department, affecting 5 jobs

Sheridan (Mich.) Community Hospital eliminated its billing department, resulting in five employees losing their jobs, The Daily News reported May 17.

Holly Smith, Sheridan Community Hospital's marketing and promotions director, said the hospital outsourced its billing operations to a billing company that specializes in healthcare billing and aging accounts receivable recovery. She said the hospital has experienced a 39.2 percent decrease in cost since partnering with the company.

"We are saddened the decision affected five local, good employees," Ms. Smith said. "The hospital made efforts to support them in offering other eligible positions within the hospital. However, they declined, and one decided to retire early."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.