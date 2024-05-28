Michigan hospital CEO squashes rumors of birthing center closure

Mitch Leckelt, CEO of UP Health System - Bell in Ishpeming, Mich., has shut down rumors that the hospital's women's care and birthing center will be closing.

In a recent letter addressed to patients, staff and providers, Mr. Leckelt assured the community that the center is not closing despite the upcoming August departure of two of its providers, Kelly Menge, DO, and Kimberly Baker, DO.

"Our veteran team of obstetrics nurses and caregivers remains ready to assist women in the community in childbirth and postpartum recovery, and our services will continue uninterrupted," Mr. Leckelt said in the letter, shared with Becker's May 28. "The clinic will continue to be a place for women to seek care without pause. Both the Birthing Center and Women’s Care are vital to our community, so you can rest assured we remain ready and open for you."

The hospital is actively looking to recruit new providers and will utilize locum tenens providers who are board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology to temporarily fill the need once Dr. Menge and Dr. Baker depart.

The temporary providers will offer women's health services, including gynecological surgeries, patient clinic visits and assistance during childbirth with the labor and delivery staff. Expecting mothers will also have the opportunity to connect with the providers ahead of their delivery at the hospital.

"We recognize the vital role that our Birthing Center and Women’s Care clinic play in providing compassionate and comprehensive care, and we remain fully invested in their continued success," Mr. Leckelt said.