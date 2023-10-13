Methodist Le Bonheur downgraded as operating losses accelerate

Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was downgraded to "A+" from "AA-" amid persistent financial challenges that could give rise to a potential future default, S&P Global said Oct. 13.

The outlook for the six-hospital system is negative.

"The lower rating and negative outlook reflect Methodist's weakening financial profile, including rising operating losses and falling unrestricted reserves," S&P said.

Offsetting the weaker financial profile is the system's strong market share in its core area around Memphis and improving trends in key labor metrics.

Methodist Le Bonheur reported a first-half operating loss of $110.3 million on revenue of $910.5 million for 2023, an operating margin of -12.1%.