Mercy Iowa City has hired 87 employees since bankruptcy filing

Babies continue to be delivered, surgeries continue to be performed, and there are even new jobs being filled at the bankrupt Mercy Iowa City community hospital.

According to an internal memo shared with Becker's, 87 new staff have been hired at the 234-bed hospital since it filed for bankruptcy protection in August. Some of those employees are providers.

"We continue to recruit more providers for critical positions," the memo said. "The community continues to put its trust in us and the quality care we provide. Our inpatient census, emergency department, and clinic visits remain stable."

The independent hospital is in the middle of auction proceedings, which were delayed Oct. 4. The auction process is still expected to be complete before the Oct. 10 sale deadline, when a court will decide who will purchase the hospital assets.

