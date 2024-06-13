Mercy Health seeks developer for shuttered hospital deemed 'functionally obsolete'

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is seeking proposals from developers for the next phase of its redevelopment of the former St. Luke's campus in Maumee, Ohio.

Mercy Health acquired the campus' assets in June 2023 after Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care closed the hospital and related outpatient services. Since then, Mercy Health has welcomed nearly 400 former St. Luke's employees and 22 providers, and recently merged the two organizations' charitable foundations.

The health system has conducted due diligence on the structures and determined that the hospital building is "functionally obsolete," according to a June 12 news release shared with Becker's. Because of this, the redevelopment plan will likely include the demolition of the building.

"Mercy Health looks forward to partnering with a strong developer who would acquire the campus and honor the St. Luke's legacy with a signature project," Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health-Toledo, said. "This transition to a developer, who will be an expert in this redevelopment arena, will allow our ministry to uphold our promise to the community of providing high-quality, compassionate health care."

Mercy Health is seeking a developer with a proven track record of redeveloping assets that are similar to the St. Luke's campus.

The system said it will continue to provide services on campus in several medical office buildings, including cardiac rehab and physical therapy; lab and radiology services, ambulatory surgery, as well as primary care practices and multiple physician specialties.