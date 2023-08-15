Memorial Sloan Kettering edges into positive operating income territory

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering, one of the leading cancer care systems in the country, has reported a $1.5 million operating income for the first half of 2023.

The move into positive territory follows an operating loss of $138.1 million reported in the same period last year.

While operating revenues rose to $3.5 billion for the period, expenses increased 8.2 percent with salaries and benefits rising 4.2 percent to total $1.8 billion.

Overall income totaled $132.4 million versus a net loss of $869.6 million in 2022. Days' cash on hand totaled 328 as of June 30.