Meet Waystar's executive team

Waystar was recently ranked the best end-to-end revenue cycle management software platform for hospital systems by Black Book Research.

Here are the executives who lead the company, according to its website:

Matthew Hawkins, CEO. Mr. Hawkins has served as Waystar's CEO since 2017. As CEO, he spearheaded the sale of Waystar to Swedish investment firm EQT and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Toronto-based professional investment management organization, with Bain Capital retaining a minority stake in the company.

Ric Sinclair, chief commercial officer. Mr. Sinclair leads Waystar's business development, alliances, sales and commercialization teams. He previously served as the company's chief strategy and product officer.

Chris Schremser, chief product and technology officer. Mr. Schremser oversees all engineering functions related to Waystar's product, including its artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives. He is also responsible for the company's product vision, strategy and execution.

Craig Bridge, chief transformation officer. Mr. Bridge is responsible for managing Waystar's payer network, business operations and planning. He was responsible for integrating Navicure with ZirMed, which merged in 2017 to form Waystar.

Steve Oreskovich, CFO. Mr. Oreskovich is responsible for the company's finance, accounting and treasury functions. He previously served as CFO and treasurer of Merge Healthcare, a public healthcare IT company.

Kimberly Sisnett, chief people officer. Ms. Sisnett leads the learning and development, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, employee engagement and business partnership teams at Waystar.

Missy Miller, senior vice president of marketing. Ms. Miller leads all aspects of the company's marketing, including increasing brand awareness and boosting customer acquisition and engagement.

Matthew Heiman, general counsel and corporate secretary. Mr. Heiman leads the company's legal and corporate governance matters. He previously served as vice president, corporate secretary and associate general counsel at Johnson Controls.







