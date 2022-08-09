Meet TruBridge's executive leadership team

Black Book Research recently named TruBridge the No. 3 revenue cycle management software vendor for hospitals with 100 beds or more and No. 2 for hospitals with fewer than 100 beds.

Here is information about the executives leading the Mobile, Ala.-based company, according to its website:

J. Patrick Murphy, senior vice president: Mr. Murphy has served in his current role since 2018 and has been with TruBridge's parent company CPSI since 2011. He was previously the co-owner of an accounts receivable company that focused exclusively on the healthcare industry.

Dawn Severance, senior vice president of sales: Ms. Severance has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, starting as the finance director of a community health system in Minnesota.

Gregory Leatherbury, vice president of business services: Mr. Leatherbury has served in his role since TruBridge formed in 2013. He has been with CPSI since 2002.

Dot Havard, vice president of professional services: Ms. Havard joined CPSI in 2004 and her previous roles include leading the insurance services and early out services divisions.

Nicholas Widboom, vice president of product development: Mr. Widboom oversees product development and leads the data analytics and development team. He joined CPSI in 2016 when the company acquired Rycan Technologies, where he led the development of the product suite now known as TruBridge RCM.