MedPAC mulling payment boost recommendation for hospitals in 2023

Hospitals would see a payment rate boost in 2023 under draft recommendations released Dec. 9 by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.

The panel, which advises Congress on Medicare reimbursement policies each year, suggested boosting the inpatient hospital payment rate by the amount determined under current law, which is expected to be 2 percent for 2023.

Although hospitals would see a payment boost, the panel's draft recommendations include a 5 percent payment rate decrease for skilled nursing, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and home health agencies.

MedPAC's draft recommendation also would eliminate a 2022 pay increase for ambulatory surgical centers and require the centers to report cost data.

The panel would vote on the payment recommendations in January. Congress does not need to adopt MedPAC's recommendations.