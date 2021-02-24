MedData acquires RevClaims

Spring, Texas-based MedData acquired Jackson, Miss.-based RevClaims, the companies announced Feb. 24.

RevClaims is an outsourced revenue cycle management company specializing in Veterans Administration billing, third-party liability, motor vehicle accidents and workers’ compensation.

"We are excited about the combination of RevClaims and MedData," Brad Williams, CEO and founder of RevClaims, said in a statement. "This acquisition will allow RevClaims to provide enhanced and additional services to its current clients. MedData has a solid reputation in the RCM market and I am looking forward to seeing the business grow and expand."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

