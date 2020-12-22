Mayo Clinic returns nearly half its federal COVID-19 aid

Mayo Clinic has returned nearly half of its grants from the Provider Relief Fund to HHS, effective Dec. 21, the Rochester, Minn.-based system confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The health system returned $156 million of the $338 million it received.

Mayo said it was able to return the funding, made through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, due to its earlier-than-expected financial recovery.

Mayo said it hopes the "funds can be redistributed to organizations with immediate needs."

"Mayo Clinic is grateful for the federal CARES provider relief funding, which was critical to supporting Mayo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from Mayo Clinic said. "We understand the responsibility that comes with accepting this funding, which was intended to support organizations facing losses resulting from COVID-19. Thanks to the hard work of Mayo Clinic staff and the strong partnerships within the communities we serve, we have been able to resume many of our practice, research and education activities."

