Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham plans to offer $470 million in bonds in January, the system said in a Nov. 10 filing.

Up to $350 million of the planned bonds would be used to finance the costs of capital projects, with any balance used to refinance debt, according to the filing.

Mass General Brigham is progressing with a $2 billion expansion plan that includes renovations at the Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and new patient towers at Massachusetts General Hospital.