Maryland introduces bill to prevent price gouging by staffing agencies

The Maryland Senate introduced a bill that would prohibit a person from selling an essential good or service during a state of emergency, plus 90 days after the emergency ends, for 10 percent more of the product or service's price before the emergency, which would apply to healthcare staffing agencies.

Senate Bill 565 would also require the secretary of state to create an electronic notification system for states of emergency, from which a person can receive information if they register.

The bill was introduced by state Sens. Clarence Lam and Pamela Beidle in an effort to prevent price gouging in times of emergency.

Staffing agencies' skyrocketing costs have been a major topic for legislators recently, with 200 House members, the AHA and AHCA/NCAL all urging the White House to investigate agencies for price gouging.