MaineHealth's operating income grows 21.9% year over year

Portland-based MaineHealth saw its operating income rise 21.9 percent in fiscal year 2019, according to recently released financial documents.

In the year ended Sept. 30, 2019, MaineHealth's revenue increased to $2.7 billion, compared to $2.5 billion reported in the same period one year prior.

MaineHealth reported an operating gain of $82.8 million in fiscal 2019, up from an operating gain of $67.9 billion reported in the same perioid in 2018.

The health system also saw its expenses increase year over year. In fiscal 2019 MaineHealth saw its expenses rise to $2.6 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in fiscal 2018.

Overall, the system recorded a net income of $119.1 million, up slightly from the $118.2 million reported in fiscal 2018.

