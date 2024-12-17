Los Angeles County's $2B medical debt relief program: 6 things to know

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched a program aimed at eliminating $2 billion in medical debt.

Six things to know:

1. The Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program will initially eliminate $500 million in debt through a $5 million investment by purchasing low-income residents' medical debt for "pennies on the dollar," according to a Dec. 16 news release.

2. The Medical Debt Coalition is leading efforts to eliminate $2 billion in debt, with hospitals such as Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital working with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt to forgive qualifying debt.

3. The Los Angeles County Medical Association has contributed funds to relieve $1 million in debt, while L.A. Care Health Plan has contributed $2 million.

4. Qualifying debts include past-due medical bills for county residents earning up to 400% of the federal poverty line, the release said.

5. Approximately one in 10 adults — or about 785,000 residents — in Los Angeles County are affected by medical debt.

6. Medical debt in Los Angeles County exceeded $2.9 billion in 2022, according to the release.