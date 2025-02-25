Longitude Health initiative to tackle complex billing challenges

Longitude Health, a new innovation consortium featuring four major health systems, is launching a financial experience initiative focused on "revolutionizing the patient experience."

The initiative, called Longitude FX, aims to tackle the complex billing challenges faced by patients and providers, according to a Feb. 25 news release.

Longitude FX's core focuses will be on:

Enhanced transparency

Proactive engagement

Streamlined billing

Increased accessibility

Reduced friction

For providers, Longitude FX seeks to deliver improved patient satisfaction, operational efficiency and increased patient payment options.

Jim Lester will serve as CEO of Longitude FX, according to the release. He most recently served as president and COO of BitPay, a private-equity-backed cryptocurrency payment services provider.

"Rising consumerism and increased expectations for seamless digital experiences will require health systems to reinvent their customer journey, and we will help make this vision a reality," Mr. Lester said in the release.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System are the founding members of Longitude Health, which launched in October. Longitude "aims to tackle head-on the most impactful challenges and opportunities in the healthcare industry."

