Lawmakers seek to combine COVID-19, Ukraine aid

The Biden administration's call for more aid to Ukraine could revive the $10 billion COVID-19 relief package, which was stalled April 5 after Republican senators linked the package to a vote on Trump-era border restrictions. Now, some lawmakers are interested in combining Ukraine and COVID-19 aid, Politico reported April 22.

Title 42 is a Trump administration pandemic policy that allows federal Border Patrol agents to quickly turn away migrants at the Southern border, The Wall Street Journal reported April 25. The Biden administration has said it will end Title 42, but Republicans and some Democrats say the administration needs a more detailed plan on how it will manage an expected increase in migrants when it ends, according to the Journal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he wants to combine the Ukraine aid with COVID-19 funding and legislation to curb food insecurity, Politico reported. Other politicians said they're open to the idea, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Thom Tillis, R-N.C., however, said he is concerned COVID-19 aid will slow assistance for Ukraine, according to Politico.

"If that [COVID-19 aid] discussion is going to take a matter of weeks, we have to make a decision on Ukrainian support in a matter of hours or days," Mr. Tillis said.

