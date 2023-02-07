Lakeland Regional Health reports positive quarterly income

Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health, which operates one of the largest hospitals in the country, reported net income of $37.9 million in its latest quarter.

Operating income for the three months ended Dec. 31 totaled $6.5 million with revenues at $275.4 million. Contract labor made up an approximate 13.8 percent of what Lakeland termed "professional fees," totaling almost $2 million for the quarter.

The system operates the 864-bed Lakeland Health Regional Medical Center. In September, the system was reported to be planning to double the size of its medical facilities