Kuakini Health downgraded to 'CCC-' as liquidity remains 'extremely constrained'

Honolulu-based Kuakini Health System has been downgraded to "CCC-" amid a challenging operational environment and slower-than-expected progress in certain asset sales, S&P Global said Oct. 9.

The move follows the agency's placing of the system on CreditWatch with negative implications April 14 and the affirmation of a "CCC" rating in July. The CreditWatch category has now been removed and the system given a negative outlook, S&P said.

"The lower rating reflects our view of Kuakini's sustained operating cash flow losses, extremely constrained liquidity position, and possible challenges with timely debt service payments over the coming year," S&P said.

Kuakini Health reported an operating loss of $10.3 million on operating revenue of $155.5 million for the fiscal year ending June 30 with just nine days' cash on hand.