Kootenai Health can improve operating income by about $50M, consultants say

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health could make approximately $45 million in revenue-enhancing initiatives linked to expense reduction and improved efficiencies, according to recent consultant reports.

In addition, the four-hospital public system could make up to $6.2 million in one-time cash improvements.

Areas cited by the consultant reports include improved revenue cycle management efficiency, expense reductions in medical supplies, productivity improvement and modifications in pay incentives.

Both Kaufman Hall and Alvarez & Marsal were hired by Kootenai Health to come up with such suggestions after the health system failed to meet debt service obligations during 2022.

Kootenai Health is seeking to become a nonprofit health system as opposed to a public one.