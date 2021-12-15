KFF poll: Half of insured adults say they struggle to afford out-of-pocket healthcare costs

The high cost of healthcare is a major issue for Americans and is a big part of decision-making for insurance coverage and care-seeking, a summary of recent Kaiser Family Foundation polling published Dec. 14 found.

Five things to know:

1. Americans have challenges affording different healthcare and dental costs at rates that are comparable and often higher than those who struggle with household costs. Many adults above the age of 65 have difficulty paying for services not covered by Medicare.

2. Forty-six percent of insured adults struggle to afford out-of-pocket costs. Twenty-seven percent struggle with their deductible.

3. Healthcare costs disproportionately hurt uninsured adults, Black and Hispanic adults, and people with lower incomes.

4. Half of Americans have delayed or skipped care because of the high prices. Twenty-nine percent said they at times do not take their medicine as it was prescribed because of the cost.

5. Twenty-six percent of adults said they or a household member struggled with paying medical bills in 2019, and 12 percent said the bills had a huge effect on their family.