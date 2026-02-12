Kentucky system to consolidate obstetrics services 

Stanford, Ky.-based Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital will relocate its inpatient labor and delivery services Feb. 16 to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Ky.

The hospitals are part of the Danville-based Ephraim McDowell Health system and are a 15-minute drive from each other, the health system said in a news release

“The EMRMC OB unit is able to provide additional capacity (18 beds) and serve more mothers and babies and includes a level 2 special care nursery to care for our community’s vulnerable babies right where they are born,” the release said. “Moving OB services from Fort Logan Hospital enables us to elevate the level of care provided to our OB mothers and babies and serve our community’s healthcare needs more efficiently.”

The consolidation does not mean Fort Logan Hospital is closing, the release said. Employees working in the OB unit at Fort Logan have been offered other positions at EMRMC or within the system.