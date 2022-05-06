Kaiser posts net loss of $961M in Q1

Driven mainly by nonoperating losses, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente recorded a net loss of $961 million in the first quarter of 2022, down from a net income of $2 billion in the same quarter in 2021, according to financial data released May 6.

For the quarter ending March 31, Kaiser reported total operating revenue of $24.2 billion, up from $23.2 billion the year prior. Tom Meier, corporate treasurer of Kaiser Permanente, said the revenue increase was attributed to several factors, including growth of its health plan.

Kaiser also saw its expenses increase significantly in the first quarter of 2022 to $24.3 billion, up 9.5 percent from the same quarter last year. Mr. Meier said the health system incurred about $1.4 billion in costs from COVID-19, including $900 million for the cost of care, $550 million for testing and $15 million for vaccinations.

After factoring in the expenses, Kaiser recorded an operating loss of $72 million. In the same quarter last year, Kaiser recorded an operating income of $1 billion.

In the first quarter of 2022, Kaiser recorded $889 million in losses for nonoperating items, including investment losses.

"The first quarter was not kind to those investing in the market," Mr. Meier told Becker's.

