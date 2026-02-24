7 health systems seeking revenue cycle executive directors

Seven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle executive directors.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Cape Cod Healthcare, based in Hyannis, Mass., seeks an executive director of finance and revenue.

2. Eastern Virginia Medical School, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks an executive director of revenue cycle management.

3. ECU Health, based in Greenville, N.C., seeks an executive director of revenue cycle – patient access.

4. IU Health, based in Indianapolis, seeks an executive director of revenue cycle services – system patient access center operations.

IU Health also seeks an executive director of revenue cycle services – registration operations.

5. MemorialCare, based in Fountain Valley, Calif., seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.

6. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System seeks an executive director of revenue cycle management.

7. St. Clair Hospital, based in Pittsburgh, seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.