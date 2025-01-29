Jackson Health's fundraiser under scrutiny for possible fund 'misappropriation'

Management for Jackson Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Miami-based Jackson Health System, recently discovered "potential misappropriation of foundation funds" and reported the findings to law enforcement.

"Jackson Health System has since implemented additional financial controls and administrative oversight of the foundation, which included the restructuring of its staff," a spokesperson for the health system said in a Jan. 29 statement shared with Becker's.

The investigation is being conducted by an "independent forensic expert, along with law enforcement to ensure thorough and unbiased review," according to an audit report obtained by the Miami Herald.

The foundation, which is governed by a volunteer board of directors that helps raise money to support Jackson Health System, keeps separate finances from the system and its governing body, the Herald reported Jan. 29.

The report found that the funding issue was identified after Jackson Health's 2024 fiscal year wrapped in September, and that it spans into prior fiscal years. Similar issues in the system's operations have not been identified, the publication reported.

The health system said it will not be commenting further amid the ongoing investigation.











