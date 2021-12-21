IU Health freezes prices to lower healthcare costs

Bloomington-based Indiana University Health will freeze its prices for the next four years to bring its costs in line with the national average, the Indy Star reported Dec. 21.

In 2016-18, IU Health's prices were 33 percent higher than the national average, a 2020 Rand study showed.

The health system began the price freeze from 2020-21, creating a $100 million reduction in many outpatient services in 2021. In 2019, prices increased by 2.4 percent, according to the newspaper.

The plan, which was announced at a public forum Dec. 16, will save Indiana healthcare consumers more than $1 billion, IU Health officials said, according to the Star.