'It is no longer feasible': Illinois hospital to close campus in December

Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers is permanently closing its Yorkville campus, effective Dec. 3.

Morris Hospital said it has offered to relocate the 10 employees working at the facility to other locations in its network.

"Unfortunately, we have not achieved the vision and goals that were established when we made the decision to bring Morris Hospital services to Yorkville," Tom Dohm, president and CEO of Morris Hospital, said in a Nov. 4 news release. "While closing a healthcare facility is never an easy decision, after more than eight years, it is no longer feasible to sustain our Yorkville offering."

The Yorkville campus, housed in an 11,888-square-foot building, previously provided various services, including diagnostic imaging, lab, physical therapy and physician specialists, but lower patient volumes forced the hospital to limit services to occupational medicine, primary care and urgent care, according to the news release.

Over the next few weeks, the focus will be on helping patients transition their care to other Morris Hospital locations, Mr. Dohm said.