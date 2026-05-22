Intermountain Health to cut 93 roles amid clinic changes in 2 states

Intermountain Health is closing several clinics and restructuring select services in Colorado and Montana, changes that will affect 93 caregiver roles across the two states.

The Salt Lake City-based health system said in a statement shared with Becker’s that the moves are intended to support long-term financial sustainability amid continued pressures facing the healthcare industry.

In Colorado, Intermountain Health plans to close two occupational health clinics and one nonsurgical sports medicine clinic. The system also will consolidate an endocrinology clinic into a primary care clinic and discontinue weight loss counseling services at an obesity management clinic, though bariatric surgery services will remain in place.

In Montana, Intermountain Health will close a family medicine clinic in Lewistown and implement operational changes at four clinics in Bozeman and Billings.

The changes are scheduled to take effect July 24. Intermountain said affected employees may apply for other positions within the organization and will receive transition support, career assistance, severance pay where applicable and benefits guidance.

Intermountain Health operates 34 hospitals and about 400 clinics across six states, according to its website.

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