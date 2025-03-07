Intermountain CFO's AI playbook: Smarter spending, stronger workforce

As healthcare costs rise and labor challenges persist, health systems are turning to AI and automation to enhance efficiency and financial sustainability.

For Clay Ashdown, CFO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, automation is already making a measurable impact — streamlining administrative tasks, optimizing workflows and improving caregiver efficiency.

In an upcoming episode of "Becker's CFO and Revenue Cycle Podcast," Mr. Ashdown discusses Intermountain's strategic approach to automation, the integration of SCL Health, and how the health system evaluates partnerships to advance value-based care.

Editor's note: This is an excerpt from an episode of the Becker's CFO and Revenue Cycle Podcast. Responses are lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: AI and automation is top of mind for health system CFOs. There's great potential, but also a challenge in separating the noise from real, impactful applications. You also mentioned the issue of rising expenses outpacing payments. Is there a particular initiative at Intermountain that's helping address that challenge?

Clay Ashdown: While we're still in the early stages, AI has the potential to transform multiple areas of healthcare, from revenue cycle management to clinical decision-making. The challenge is deciphering what is truly valuable versus what is just hype. But ultimately, automation will play a key role in improving efficiency and bridging workforce shortages in the coming years.

One area where we're seeing meaningful impact is automation, particularly in reducing administrative burdens on clinicians. Labor is the largest expense category in healthcare, and workforce shortages — especially in clinical roles — continue to be a challenge.

By leveraging AI and automation, we aim to offload time-consuming administrative tasks, such as charting, documentation and coding. This not only enhances efficiency but also improves the caregiver experience by allowing more focus on patient care.

Beyond technology, we're also working to reduce unnecessary administrative complexity within the healthcare system itself. Payment structures, billing processes and regulations have grown incredibly complex over time. Simplifying and streamlining these processes — whether through partnerships with payers or process improvements — can reduce inefficiencies and lower costs.

Q: Intermountain has seen tremendous growth recently, including the SCL Health merger, expansion of the Select Health plan and new hospital campuses in the works. It's clearly a dynamic time for the organization. What excites you most about Intermountain's future?

CA: That's an easy one — the people. I'm consistently amazed by the talent and dedication of our caregivers, from those at the bedside to the many teams supporting them. Healthcare is a high-stakes industry, and having passionate, mission-driven professionals makes all the difference.

Beyond that, Intermountain fosters a culture of humility and learning. We constantly ask, "How can we improve? What can we learn from others, both inside and outside healthcare?" That mindset is what keeps us at the forefront of innovation and what makes me most excited about the future.

Q: Culture is certainly critical, especially following a large-scale merger like the one with SCL Health. How did Intermountain successfully integrate the cultures across the newly combined 34-hospital system? What were the easier and more challenging aspects of the integration?

CA: The cultural integration was actually smoother than expected. Both organizations shared a strong commitment to mission-driven care, making alignment on core values relatively seamless.

The bigger challenges were logistical — integrating HR systems, payroll, benefits and technology platforms like EHR and [enterprise resource planning] systems. These elements take more time and effort than people often anticipate. But now, nearly three years into the merger, we've made significant progress and are in a great position moving forward.

Q: What are your key growth priorities for the next 12 months?

CA: First and foremost, we need to keep pace with the growth in our markets. Many of the regions we serve are experiencing population increases, along with an aging demographic. Meeting that demand requires continued investment in infrastructure, technology, and care delivery models.

At the same time, we're taking a measured approach to any potential mergers or acquisitions. We evaluate opportunities based on whether we can add meaningful value to a community — whether through clinical best practices, our health plan model, or other capabilities. Any partnership needs to align with our mission and create real benefits for patients and providers.

Q: What types of partnerships or acquisitions would not make sense for Intermountain?

CA: A partnership that wouldn't be a good fit is one with an organization solely focused on fee-for-service care, with no interest in moving toward value-based care.

Intermountain is deeply committed to proactive, value-based care — focusing on improving quality and reducing unnecessary costs. While we understand that not every organization is fully there yet, we look for partners who are willing to move in that direction. If there's no alignment on that philosophy, it's unlikely to be a successful partnership.

On the other hand, a strong fit would be an organization with solid fundamentals but areas where Intermountain can add distinct value — whether through our health plan expertise, clinical best practices, or other capabilities. Ideally, partnerships are mutually beneficial, allowing us to bring new strengths while also learning and improving from the collaboration.

A great example is our 2019 acquisition of a large medical practice in Las Vegas. Their expertise in Medicare Advantage provided us with a valuable learning opportunity, while we brought additional resources to enhance their care model. That type of synergy is what we look for in potential partnerships.